NCAA grounds Azman Air over N1.2bn debt

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has again lowered its hammer as it yesterday suspended the Air Transport Licence (ATL) of Azman Air for its failure to remit N1. 2 billion funds were collected from air travelers on its behalf to its coffers. This is coming as similar punishment was meted out to Dana Airlines, and the decision of Aero Contractors to stay off air for safety reasons. Speaking with journalists yesterday, Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director- General, NCAA, said that the airline also failed to submit security clearance for the renewal of its ATL, which expired in April 2021. Nuhu said the N1.2 billion debt was the revenue accrued from the five percent Ticket Sales Charge (TSC) and Cargo Sales Charge (CSC) collected from the air travelers by the airline.

The TSC/CSC is shared among five aviation agencies; NCAA, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria. NCAA gets 58 per of the total five per cent of TSC/CSC and it is the major revenue earning for the agency, while the other four agencies share the remaining 42 per cent. According to Nuhu, the regulatory agency had made efforts to recover the debt from the airline over the years, but the carrier was recalcitrant in paying back the sum despite collecting it from the passengers. Azman commenced scheduled operations in 2014

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...