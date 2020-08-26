NCAA issues weather warning at airports

…seeks strict compliance

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued weather Advisory Circular (AC) to the industry and demanded strict compliance.

The objective of this advisory was to bring pilots and operators up to date on the occurrence of thunderstorm phenomenon over Nigerian airports since the onset of rainy season in the country.

The aviation regulatory body noted that the statistics from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) so far indicated that most of the airports have recorded quite a number of thunderstorms between March and July 2020. In the month of July 2020, NIMET data indicate the following number of thunderstorm occurrence:

Abuja (23), Ikeja (8), Kano (24), Port Harcourt (11), Owerri (17) and Benin (11). In the same month, gustiness range between 22Kt and 42Kt at the listed airports. In the circular signed by NCAA Director-General/ Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Musa Nuhu, the purpose of this AC is to bring forth the evolving weather information which could adversely affect safe and efficient flight operations post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...