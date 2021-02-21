Aviation

NCAA lifts ban on Boeing 737MAX

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…gives approval for plane to operate in Nigeria’s airspace

Wole Shadare

More countries are giving approval to one of Boeing’s best selling aircraft, the 737 MAX as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced the lifting of the ban on the aircraft and has subsequently been certified to operate in Nigeria’s airspace.
The airplane type was grounded and prevented from operating in the nation’s airspace following the two accident involving the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
The approval became effective on February 12, 2021.
Consequent upon the two accidents of Lion Air Flight 610, an Indonesia flight which crashed into the Java Sea 13mins after takeoff, and Ethiopian Airlines flight 320,which crashed six minutes after take-off both in 2019, made the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika to pronounce the ban on the operations of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the Nigerian airspace.
On November 18, 2020, the NCAA received a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community (CANIC) CAN-2020-24 advising it of the United States Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) ongoing continued operational safety activities related to returning Boeing Model 737-8 and 737-9 (737 MAX) aircraft service.
NCAA recognised that a Joint Authority Technical Review (JATR) that comprised of International Aviation Authorities such as the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Transport Canada (TC) and the Singapore Civil Aviation Authority amongst others carried out a joint review of the Boeing 737 MAX safety system alongside FAA and NASA.
Consequently, the FAA released documents on Boeing 737 Flight Standardization Board Report, revision 17, identifying special pilot training for the 737 MAX and Safety Alert for Operators.
Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu in a statement lifting the ban on the B737MAX, said the aviation regulatory body recognises the joint review of the Boeing 737 MAX Safety System and came up with the following actions required of all foreign and domestic operators:
*All intending domestic operators are required to work with the Boeing Company and NCAA for the Aircraft Type Certificate Acceptance Programme in order to have the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft registered in Nigeria and issued with a Standard Certificate of Airworthiness.
*All foreign air operators that intend to operate the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into Nigeria must submit evidence of compliance with the FAA AD 2020-24-02
He disclosed that the NCAA would continue to ensure strict compliance to safety regulations as violations would be viewed seriously.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

Plane lands safely in US after engine failure

Posted on Author Reporter

  A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after its right engine failed, the Federal Aviation Administration said, with dramatic images showing debris from the plane scattered on the ground. The Boeing 777-200 plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was heading to Honolulu when it suffered an […]
Aviation

$1.36m, N50m debt: Emirates Airlines seeks stay of execution

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on February 22 rule on a motion by Emirates Airlines seeking a stay of execution of the $1.623 million and N50 million judgement debt owed to a businessman, Orji Prince Ikem. The judge fixed the date on Wednesday after the airline’s lawyer, Prof. Awa […]
Aviation

Nigeria bars KLM, Air France, Lufthansa as international flights resume

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In response to the decision by the European Union not to allow airlines coming from Nigeria into its territory, the Federal Government of Nigeria has reciprocated in equal measure by banning flights from Europe into the country, with resumption of international flights on September 5. Consequently, Air France, KLM and Lufthansa will henceforth not be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica