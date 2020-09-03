NCAA, NAMA issue NOTAM, circular for int’l flight resumption

*FAAN to open new China funded terminal at Lagos airport

Wole Shadare

To show that the country means business to ensure that international flights resume on September 5, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has issued the Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) for air traffic control clearance.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu said: “The NOTAM was issued immediately we received the circular from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday,” adding that the “NOTAM takes effect from the hour 0001 utc on the 5th of September.”

NAMA disclosed that only Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja would be opened to international traffic for now. Other international airports in the country according to it will not participate in the restart.

“Other International Airports, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DKNN); Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO) and the newly reopened Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN) will remain closed to international flights until a new date is determined and announced.”

The NCAA had before NAMA’s NOTAM issued a circular to all aviation stakeholders and the foreign airlines flying into Nigeria.

The circular with reference number NCAA/AIR/11/16/225, signed by the Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu reads: “Following the announcement by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on the partial resumption of international flights, we wish to inform the industry of the following: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA) will resume international operations effective 00.01z on 5th September 2020.”

In the same vein, as soon as the circular from the NCAA was released, the NAMA with the communications via circular from NCAA and the NOTAM from NAMA, the foreign airlines are now waiting for how 1,280 (each for Lagos and Abuja airports) inbound passengers will be allocated and the official Covid-19 guidelines protocols, especially the digital platform where inbound passengers can fill in the required information.

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has disclosed that the ‘that the brand new’ International terminal being constructed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos which is fund through counterpart financing from the China Eximbank would be completed and commissioned for use before the end of the year.

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu made the disclosure when he led the FAAN delegation to pay a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu as part of preparations for the re-opening of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos for flight operations.

