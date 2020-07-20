News Top Stories

NCAA probes grounding of Nigeria airline’s aircraft in Dubai

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has begun investigation into the circumstances that led to the impounding of a private jet operated by a Nigerian carrier over safety issue.

 

A safety official in the regulatory body who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity said the Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, has concluded plans to set up a committee with a view to ascertaining the circumstances surrounding the seizure of the aircraft in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

 

The source disclosed that the UAE civil aviation authority contacted the NCAA over the matter. Nuhu could not be reached as his phones were busy by the time the reporter called but Director of Press, Ministry of Aviation, Dr. James Odaudu said he read the story in the newspapers like every other person.

 

He disclosed that he had sent a message to the NCAA DG with a view to ascertaining what led to the seizure of the plane. It would be recalled that the aircraft was impounded at the Dubai International Airport shortly after arriving the UAE from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria.

 

The UAE civil aviation authorities reportedly carried out a random ramp inspection on the plane shortly after arriving in Dubai, reportedly discovered serious safety infractions on it.

The plane was subsequently grounded. Findings showed that the plane had remained grounded in Dubai for over three weeks now.

 

Aside from other safety violations by the operators of the plane, the UAE authorities found out that the plane was conducting an illegal flight to Dubai as there were no documents to prove that the plane had approval for commercial (charter) flight.

