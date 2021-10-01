NCAA says proof of COVID-19 vaccination not required for travel

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said it has not given airlines any directive not to board anyone without proof of vaccination. The agency also faulted the reports by a section of the media (not New Telegraph) that the Federal Government, through NCAA had given a directive that from December 1, 2021 travellers without proof of vaccination will not be permitted to board both local and international flights.

In a statement, the General Manager, Public Affairs, NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, said such a directive did not emanate from the agency. According to him, carriers of such news should always cross-check their facts from the authorities before publishing. He said the agency would continue to support all Federal Government’s moves to curb the spread of the Delta variant of the pandemic.

He said, “However, we expect strict adherence to safety protocols in and out of the airports by wearing our facemaskS, washing our hands periodically, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, maintaining social distance, and avoiding crowded space.”

