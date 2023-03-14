NCAA seeks stakeholders’ input in new civil aviation regulations

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has called for stakeholders’ reviews, contributions, and comments on the new Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs) before its implementation. A circular sent to all stakeholders with reference number: NCAA/RC/005/2023, dated February 12, 2023, signed by Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and obtained by our correspondent, indicated that the regulatory agency gave the stakeholders till March 21, 2023, for their contributions and review, which is to be sent to a committee set up for that purpose. Nuhu in the circular said that the regulatory body set up a committee to attend to the recommendations and contributions of all stakeholders in the industry and the public. According to him, the committee was set up in accordance with Part 1.7 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2015.

He said that the review and eventual implementation would bring the regulations in compliance with Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) as contained in the latest amendment of the Annexes to the Convention on the International Civil Aviation signed in Chicago in 1944 and include some pertinent national issues.

The circular read in part: “All comments and responses received by the Regulations Committee Rulemaking Working Group 2022 in accordance with Section 3.7 of the NCAA Approved Rulemaking Process Policy and Procedures Manual (RPPPM).” The circular noted that all proposals shall be submitted no later than March 21, 2023. The circular stated that the proposals could be submitted through emails, hand delivery, or courier to the DGCA through the Chairman of the regulation committee.

