Business

NCAA seeks stakeholders’ input in new civil aviation regulations

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has called for stakeholders’ reviews, contributions, and comments on the new Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs) before its implementation. A circular sent to all stakeholders with reference number: NCAA/RC/005/2023, dated February 12, 2023, signed by Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and obtained by our correspondent, indicated that the regulatory agency gave the stakeholders till March 21, 2023, for their contributions and review, which is to be sent to a committee set up for that purpose. Nuhu in the circular said that the regulatory body set up a committee to attend to the recommendations and contributions of all stakeholders in the industry and the public. According to him, the committee was set up in accordance with Part 1.7 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2015.

He said that the review and eventual implementation would bring the regulations in compliance with Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) as contained in the latest amendment of the Annexes to the Convention on the International Civil Aviation signed in Chicago in 1944 and include some pertinent national issues.

The circular read in part: “All comments and responses received by the Regulations Committee Rulemaking Working Group 2022 in accordance with Section 3.7 of the NCAA Approved Rulemaking Process Policy and Procedures Manual (RPPPM).” The circular noted that all proposals shall be submitted no later than March 21, 2023. The circular stated that the proposals could be submitted through emails, hand delivery, or courier to the DGCA through the Chairman of the regulation committee.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends gains by N235bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian stocks yesterday sustained positive outlook as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 1.20 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage on undervalued stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 450.21 basis points or 1.20 per cent to close at 37,893.61 index […]
Business

N4.2bn loan: IBEDC assures customers of project delivery

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Stories, Adeiola Yusuf   The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has assured its customers in Magboro, Makogi, Oke-Afa to Ibafo, Asese, Orimerunmu, Pakuro, Lotto and Mowe axis and environs that their suffering due to load shedding will be a thing of the past by September.   The company added that it had secured N4.2 billion […]
Business

OPEC+ resumes oil policy talks amid Saudi-UAE standoff

Posted on Author Reporter

  OPEC+ ministers resume talks on Monday after failing to reach a deal on oil output policy in two days of talks last week amid a rare public standoff between Gulf allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The spat erupted at a sensitive time for the oil market and could delay plans to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica