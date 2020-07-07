NCAA suspends airlines’ certificates over non compliance

*Tenders apology to Jet Support Service over regulatory error

Wole Shadare

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations Specs Part G of the Air Operator’s Certificate of Sky Power Express Airways Nig Limited due to non compliance and or violations of the provision of NCARS Part 9.2.3.4(b).

This is just as the NCAA has equally suspended operations of some private charter aircraft due to non compliance of same ops spec Part G.

The agency body in a letter dated June 30, 2020 reference number NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/129 signed by the Director General Captain Musa Nuhu titled: ‘Suspension of the Ops specs Part G (Aircraft Leasing Operations) of your organisation’s Air Operator’s Certificate’ issued the suspension addressed to the Managing Director of Sky Power Express Airways Nig Limited.

NCARS Part 9.2.3.4(b) refers to Wet Leasing aircraft and states: (b) No holder of an AOC issued under this Part 9 may allow another entity or air operator to conduct wet-lease operations on its behalf (a wet lease in) unless—(1) That air operator holds an AOC or its equivalent from a Contracting State that authorizes those operations;(2) The AOC holder advises the Authority of such operations and provides a copy of the AOC under which the operation was conducted;(3) Such operation does not exceed a period of 12 months and(4) The Authority approves the operations.

The letter in part reads: “Be informed that by this action your organisation ceases to exercise all the privileges associated with Part G authorisation.

“Furthermore, the operations of the following aircraft listed on the Part G of your organisation’s operations specifications are hereby suspended pending a full audit of your organisation and compliance with all the relevant Nig. CARS:

Hawker 800XP:N838BB

Hawker 800XP: N552ME

Hawker 800XP: N749WW

Hawker 800XP:ZS-EXG

CL604-D-ANGB

CL604-T7-NMN

CL601-N580KR

Gulfstream 200-N100EK.

Other airline’s whose aircraft are affected by the audit include:

CL604-N605JA operated by Jedidiah Air

CL604-N880ET operated by OmniBlu

CL604-N604WL operated by West Link Airlines

G.IV-N990EA operated by NestOil

CL601-N253LA operated by West Link Airlines and

G1159A-N313MS operated by Izy Air.

And in related development, the NCAA has tendered an apology to the management of Lagos-based private airline operator, Jet Support Service, in what appeared to be an administrative error.

The NCAA had on Friday, July 3rd 2020, issued a suspension notice of part G (Aircraft leasing operations) of challenger 604 jet, owned by Jet Support Service.

However, within 24 hours of issuing the suspension notice, the NCAA in another letter, signed by Captain Musa S. Nuhu, apologised “for the erroneous grounding of Challenger 604 aircraft with registration G-FABO”.

The letter further reads that: “The suspension is hereby lifted with immediate effect and all appropriate authorities notified to lift any restriction that might have been placed on the aircraft.”

In the earlier statement signed by the Director General/CEO of the NCAA, Captain Nuhu, the regulatory authority had suspended Jet Support Service, who is the operator of challenger 604 aircraft, within the Nigerian airspace, pending compliance with its requirements.

Like this: Like Loading...