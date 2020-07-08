NCAA suspends airline’s licence, grounds 15 aircraft

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the operations of Specs Part G of the Air Operator’s Certificate of Sky Power Express Airways Nigeria Limited due to non-compliance and or violations of the provision of NCARS Part 9.2.3.4(b). This is just as the NCAA has equally suspended operations of some private charter aircraft due to noncompliance with regulations.

The suspension was contained in a letter dated June 30th, 2020 reference number NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/129 signed by the Director General of the regulatory body, Captain Musa Nuhu. NCARS Part 9.2.3.4(b) refers to Wet Leasing aircraft and states: (b) No holder of an AOC issued under this Part 9 may allow another entity or air operator to conduct wet-lease operations on its behalf (a wet lease in) unless – (1) That air operator holds an AOC or its equivalent from a Contracting State that authorizes those operations; (2) The AOC holder advises the authority of such operations and provides a copy of the AOC under which the operation was conducted; (3) Such operation does not exceed a period of 12 months and (4) The Authority approves the operations.

The letter in part read: “Be informed that by this action, your organization ceases to exercise all the privileges associated with Part G authorization. “Furthermore, the operations of the following aircraft listed on the Part G of your organization’s operations specifications are hereby suspended pending a full audit of your organization and compliance with all the relevant Nig. CARS: Hawker 800XP:N838BB, Hawker 800XP: N552ME, Hawker 800XP: N749WW, Hawker 800XP: ZS-EXG, CL604-D-ANGB, CL604-T7- NMN, CL601-N580KR, Gulfstream 200-N100EK. Other airlines whose aircraft are affected by the audit include: CL604-N605JA operated by Jedidiah Air; CL604-N880ET operated by OmniBlu; CL604-N604WL operated by West Link Airlines; G.IV N990EA operated by NestOil; CL601- N253LA operated by West Link Airlines; G1159AN313MS operated by Izy Air and CL604-G-FABO operated by Jet Support Services. Meanwhile, the NCAA has tendered an apology to the management of Lagosbased private airline operator, Jet Support Service, in what appeared to be an administrative error.

The NCAA had on Friday, July 3rd, 2020, issued a suspension notice of part G (Aircraft leasing operations) of Challenger 604 jet, owned by Jet Support Service. However, within 24 hours of issuing the suspension notice, the NCAA, in another letter signed by Captain Nuhu, apologised “for the erroneous grounding of Challenger 604 aircraft with registration G-FABO.” The letter further reads that “the suspension is hereby lifted with immediate effect and all appropriate authorities notified to lift any restriction that might have been placed on the aircraft.”

