NCAA vows to sanction illegal charter operators

Illegal aircraft charter operators are in for a tough time as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has vowed to wield the big stick against the offenders and those described as “black market operators.” The activities of these operators, according to the aviation regulatory body, may have cost the NCAA and the sector over $15 million yearly. The Director-General of (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, handed down the threat of withdrawing the operating licence of any private jet operator caught engaging in illegal charter while fielding questions on the allegation that some of the private jet operators engage in illegal charter services. According to him, “The fact is that if we catch anyone misusing his type of license, we will sanction him and sanction could be a fine or up to the suspension of your operating permit.” Speaking on the latest on the new Civil Aviation Act 2020, which is expected to be operational to address the five percent Ticket Sales Charge (TSC)/ Cargo Sales Charge (CSC) collected by NCAA on behalf of other agencies, Nuhu said there was a little adjustment on the matter and that the 58 per cent, the regulatory body takes is about 95 per cent of its source of revenue.

 

