News

NCAA: We’ll adhere to strict compliance to issuance, renewal of AOCs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), yesterday said it would continue to ensure strict compliance to issuance and renewal of all Air Operators Certificate (AOC) to only qualified applicants.

 

The Director General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, gave this warning while speaking with aviation correspondents in Lagos on Monday.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DG was responding to a purported allegation by the Chief Operating Officer, Tropical Artic Logistics (TAL), Mr Femi Adeniji, against NCAA on AOC’s issuance and renewal.

 

Nuhu said despite the allegation, the authority would not compromise enforcement of Standards And Recommended Practices (SARPs) on issuance and renewal of all AOC.

 

The director general added that this was one of the main reasons the country had attained FAA IASA Category one, in the first instance. Musa said the regulatory body would continue to operate within its mandate for safe, secure and efficient industry, as enshrined in the 2006 Civil Aviation Act.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Dangote commences feeding of 1m malnourished children

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

To complement and boost government’s efforts in tackling malnutrition in the country, the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has initiated processes to reach and properly feed one million children across the country, commencing immediately.   United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) malnutrition is a direct or underlying cause of 45 per cent of all deaths of under-five […]
News

Decoding the Secret Behind Traditional DTLA’s Success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Every business should be held up by specific pillars that guide its direction, both in sound and challenging times. Every company has a story of how they came to be and the core offering that makes them unique. This unique edge must come out clearly. Traditional DTLA is an organization that has the unique edge […]
News

Crocodile Exercises checked activities of miscreants in Lagos, Ogun – Army Commander

Posted on Author Reporter

  Flora Onwudiwe The outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81  Division, Nigerian Army (NA) Maj.Gen.Johnson Olubunmi Irefin has said that the Crocodile Exercise (IV), initiated by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen.Tukur Buratai was a huge success, during his one-year tour of duty. Irefin made the statement, during the handing/taking over ceremony of the new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica