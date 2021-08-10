NCAA: We’ll adhere to strict compliance to issuance, renewal of AOCs

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), yesterday said it would continue to ensure strict compliance to issuance and renewal of all Air Operators Certificate (AOC) to only qualified applicants.

The Director General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, gave this warning while speaking with aviation correspondents in Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DG was responding to a purported allegation by the Chief Operating Officer, Tropical Artic Logistics (TAL), Mr Femi Adeniji, against NCAA on AOC’s issuance and renewal.

Nuhu said despite the allegation, the authority would not compromise enforcement of Standards And Recommended Practices (SARPs) on issuance and renewal of all AOC.

The director general added that this was one of the main reasons the country had attained FAA IASA Category one, in the first instance. Musa said the regulatory body would continue to operate within its mandate for safe, secure and efficient industry, as enshrined in the 2006 Civil Aviation Act.

