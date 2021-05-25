NCAA: Why more foreign registered aircraft operate in Nigeria

● 70 foreign endorsed, 46 active

● 23 carry Nigeria’s register mark

PROLIFERATION

NCAA tries to encourage the owners to deregister and register their aircraft in Nigeria’s registration number

The Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has admitted that there are some gaps in the system that allow proliferation of foreign registered aircraft operate in the country, adding that the issue will be solved after the review of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulation, which is before the National Assembly.

Nuhu, in an online question and answer session with the Chairman, Africa Business Aviation Association (AfBAA), Mr. Nike Fadugba, explained that there were 72 foreign registered aircraft operating in the country, far more than 23 carrying Nigeria’s registration number made up of Hawker Siddeley, AW139, Gulfstream G550, Falcon, Embraer, used for the spraying of farms, training, commercial services and other services provided in the general aviation sector.

The NCAA chief disclosed that general aviation, about eight years ago, expanded, a development he described as one of the fastest growing in the world, noting that growth in the sector had seriously dropped, saying “that is where we have found ourselves today.”

Before now, NCAA used to process over 200 business and private flight clearances monthly, but the number has drastically reduced.

He said the boom in oil and gas industry led to a rapid growth of business aviation with many Nigerians acquiring jets to travel in leisure and in class, adding that the business took a plunge due to the economic situation that made owners convert to commercial ventures.

Wealthy Nigerians, who hitherto bestrode the length and breadth of the country in their expensive and state-ofthe- art multimillion dollar private jets, have now converted them to hire and reward.

Hire and rewards entails putting small aircraft to commercial operation and that is done with the permission of the aviation regulatory body.

Nuhu further stated that out of the 70 foreign registered airplanes, only about 46 were active as the rest have been taken out of the country and yet to come back

His words: “We have more of foreign registered aircraft than Nigerian registered aircraft operating and we try to encourage the owners to deregister and register their aircraft in Nigeria’s registration number. We are getting there, but it is at a slow rate.”

He speculated that the aircraft may begin to accept registering their airplanes in Nigeria if they see a more stable micro-economy and the need to have more confidence in the regulatory function and other measures that can make them deregister, noting that they are making good progress in that regard. He further stated that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation Part 8.2.1.9 allowed the operation of foreign registered aircraft for a total of 12 months.

“It is for an initial six months and renewable for another six months. I must say a lot of operators have found their ways around it. They take the aircraft out of the country and begin the process of returning them again to the country as a new 12 months validation,” he noted.

Asked what he was doing to counter the nefarious act, Nuhu said: “Right now, the Civil Aviation Act is under review and with the National Assembly.

When that is completed and signed into law by the president, we intend to review some of our regulations and develop some specific regulations as regards that.

These are some of the issues we intend to look into.

