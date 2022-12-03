NCAC DG applauds CDS over Military participation in Eko NAFEST 2022

The Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, for allowing the men and women of the Armed Forces to participate at the recently concluded National Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged Eko NAFEST 2022. Hosted by Lagos State government, Runsewe said the participation of the Armed Forces for the first time in the cultural fiesta, did not only add colours to the event but further enhanced the cordial relationship existing between the civil society and the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces were present all through the one week long event not only providing security but exhibited various military contents at the cultural village while its brass band featured prominently during the opening and closing ceremonies of the annual festival.

The DG made disclose this when he received in audience a delegation from the Department of Military-Civil Relations of the Defence Headquarters in Abuja who were in his office on a courtesy visit. Runsewe, who expressed delight over the high level of mutual friendship exhibited by the Military outside the barracks, said this has provided a springboard for exchange of meaningful ideas, which promotes socio-economic development of the nation. Responding, the leader of the delegation, Rear Admiral R.O Ayobanjo, who is the Chief of Defence of the Civil Military Relations, applauded Runsewe and NCAC for upholding its mandate over the years and for the successful hosting of this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST). He expressed the readiness of the Military to partner with NCAC on areas that will further cement the existing cordial relationship between the Military and the NCAC. He added that, it is good to know that the DG is also the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), noting that in the future, his office will interact with NGF on how partnering to host a befitting golf tournament in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...