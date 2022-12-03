Travel & Tourism

NCAC DG applauds CDS over Military participation in Eko NAFEST 2022

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, for allowing the men and women of the Armed Forces to participate at the recently concluded National Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged Eko NAFEST 2022. Hosted by Lagos State government, Runsewe said the participation of the Armed Forces for the first time in the cultural fiesta, did not only add colours to the event but further enhanced the cordial relationship existing between the civil society and the Armed Forces. The Armed Forces were present all through the one week long event not only providing security but exhibited various military contents at the cultural village while its brass band featured prominently during the opening and closing ceremonies of the annual festival.

The DG made disclose this when he received in audience a delegation from the Department of Military-Civil Relations of the Defence Headquarters in Abuja who were in his office on a courtesy visit. Runsewe, who expressed delight over the high level of mutual friendship exhibited by the Military outside the barracks, said this has provided a springboard for exchange of meaningful ideas, which promotes socio-economic development of the nation. Responding, the leader of the delegation, Rear Admiral R.O Ayobanjo, who is the Chief of Defence of the Civil Military Relations, applauded Runsewe and NCAC for upholding its mandate over the years and for the successful hosting of this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST). He expressed the readiness of the Military to partner with NCAC on areas that will further cement the existing cordial relationship between the Military and the NCAC. He added that, it is good to know that the DG is also the President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), noting that in the future, his office will interact with NGF on how partnering to host a befitting golf tournament in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

FTAN reiterates opposition to Nigeria hosting of UNWTO first conference on cultural tourism and creative industries

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

With less than few days to Nigeria hosting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) First Conference on Cultural Tourism and Creative Industries, which is billed to open on November 14 spanning November 17 at the newly renovated National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), has again reiterated […]
Travel & Tourism

Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire showcase rich cuisines at Food Tour

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

It was an evening of colours and fun, with a wide selection of foods accompanied with drinks were on showcase at the recently held Food Tour curated by one of Abuja – based leading travel and tourism agency, CMD Tours. The quarterly Food Tour, an international food sampling evening was to create business opportunities for […]
Travel & Tourism

Goge Africa honours winners at grand finale of art/writing contest

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

It was a joyous and historic moment as Goge Africa during the week hosted winners of the art and writing competition, tagged; Goge Africa 20th Anniversary Contest, organised by it as part of the activities marking its 20th anniversary. The event, which was held at the Maryland, Lagos office complex of the company was attended […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica