NCAC DG, Runsewe, commits to promotion of Nigerian food culture

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has pledged the commitment of the council to the promotion of Nigerian cuisine across the global, saying Nigerian food is one of the best, with natural and nutritious values that aid healthy growth and life style. Runsewe made this pledge during the recent launching of Nigerian cultural food basket in Abuja by Business Visa, a private organisation that has developed mechanism for producing and promoting Nigerian food both within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

‘‘The special cultural food basket we are unveiling today is a collection of Nigerian food items locally produced by Nigerian small scale entrepreneurs. This programme is intended to draw attention to the need to patronise made in Nigeria food,’’ said Runsewe.

He further said that: ‘‘It is also to promote Nigerian food culture and discourage the consumption of foreign food, most of which are preserved with chemicals that have long term effects. ‘‘The consumption of Nigeria food will create more employment for Nigerians especially the women, the youths and other vulnerable members of the society. ‘‘For Nigeria that is blessed by God with a variety of food items, the time has come to encourage Nigerian cuisines. ‘‘All nations of the world are devising various strategies of mitigating the effects of COVID-19.

‘‘No doubt, the pandemic has come with severe hardship to all citizens of the world, but with the promotion of our brand of food, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be minimized. ‘‘Nations of the world are now forced to look inward with a view to empowering their citizens so that they can cope with the realities of the moment.

‘‘Nigerian cultural foods are not only natural and rich in nutrients, but most of them are medicinal and help to build the body and boost the immune system. Given this, he said it becomes imperative for NCAC to partner with Business Visa in promoting the food initiative: ‘‘It is for this reason that the National Council for Arts and Culture is collaborating with the Business Visa to implement this programme. ‘‘Nigerian food basket we are unveiling today has created over 2000 direct jobs, 2,500 indirect jobs and has the prospect of creating over 5 million jobs if sustained.

‘‘Our ultimate objective is to make these cultural food baskets a handy gift for Christmas, weddings, naming ceremonies, birthdays and other related celebrations. ‘‘If we can promote and patronise our own products, the level of unemployment will reduce while our people will be economically empowered.’’

