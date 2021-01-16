Politics

NCAC DG, Runsewe, pledges to work with NYSC to promote national unity

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has pledged the commitment of his parastatal to collaborate with the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to promote national unity and bring about sustainable peace and social harmony in the country. Runswe made this commitment when he received the Director General of the National Youths Service Corps, Brigadier-General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, in his Abuja office during the week.

While unveiling a joint agenda tagged “Partnership That Works,” Runsewe said that NCAC and NYSC have similar mandate. Therefore, he noted that while the NYSC was established in 1973 by Gen. Gowon administration in pursuance of the policy of Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, the National Festival for Art and Culture was established by the same regime to foster national peace, unity and integration, using culture.

While NYSC scheme brings together young Nigerians to serve in states other than their own NAFEST, he said brings together contingents from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to showcase their cultural peculiarities and exchange cultural ideas. Runsewe appealed to all organisations to always accept corp members posted to them and treat with respect as they are in the service to the nation.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim expressed gratitude to Runsewe for the partnership while pledging his commitment to making the project of national unity and peace a success. He also spoke on the issue of the spread of Covid-19 in the NYSC camps, assuring the parents of the safety and wellbeing of their children as the NYSC management is adhering strictly to all the health and safety protocols and working in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

