NCAC honours Phillips Oduoza, Okonjo-Iweala

The
Nigerian-Canadian Association of Calgary (NCAC), has conferred its Distinguished Citizen Award on the Chairman and Founder of NOVA Merchant Bank, Mr. Phillips Oduoza and the Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The President, NCAC, Dr. Patrick Etokudo, who made this known during its Gala Night to mark Nigeria’s Independence Day in Calgary, Canada, recently, said they were honoured because of their distinguished services and contributions to the financial and economic development of Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

 

