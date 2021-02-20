News

NCAC, NTA partner to fight rape

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) have decide to join forces together in the war against rape, which of recent has become common place in the country. This agreement was reached during a parley between the Director Generals of NCAC, Otunba Segun and that of NTA, Mallam Yakubu ibn Mohammed, when Runsewe paid an official visit to the NTA headquarters in Abuja. Runsewe commended the DG over the efforts of NTA in the fight against rape, adding that the fight has drastically reduced the rate of rape case in the country as indicated by statistics from across the federation.

He said the sustained dissemination of information and condemnation of rape by NTA has gone a long way in sensitising rape victims and their families on what to do and whom to complain to when they fall victim of rape. While condemning rape, saying it is against the culture of Nigeria, he said that as the custodian of the country’s culture, he totally supports the fight and pledged to join NTA in ensure that the battle against rape is won totally and rid the country of all criminal elements.

According to Runsewe, he finds in the NTA, a formidable ally in sensitising Nigerians on the dangers of rape, adding that NCAC strongly believes that NTA and NCAC can form the much needed synergy that is required to fight rapists all over the country.

