NCAC: Runsewe commends Ikpeazu, Bello, others for donating offices

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, yesterday commended the governors of Abia, Kogi, Gombe and Plateau states for donating offices to facilitate the work of the council and promote culture in their respective states. Runsewe said the kind gesture by the governors was an indication of their commitment not only to NCAC but the development and promotion of the culture sector in their states even as he assured them of the readiness of NCAC in partnering them.

He said the provision of the office accommodations has opened a vista for NCAC to directly network with the people and state governments as well as drive the process of development of arts and culture in the states. Runsewe stressed the need, “for NCAC to work with the state governments for the exploration and development of the vast potentials in the culture sector, adding that there was no state without unique arts and cultural manifestations.”

He however, urged for collaboration by the 36 state governments and FCT with NCAC to identify, develop and promote the cultural resources for which they have advantage, saying that this will bring about rapid development of the cultural sector to become a major pillar of the nation’s economy.

