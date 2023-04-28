NCAC set to unveil first cultural market in Nigeria

The Nigerian tourism and culture space is to receive a boost as the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) prepares to unveil the first ever cultural market in Nigeria in the coming days. This development was disclosed by the Director General of NCAC, which is the federal government apex agency for arts, craft and cultural materials promotion, Otunba Segun Runsewe, who said the market, which is located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, will be the first and hopefully the best in the country. Speaking in Abuja on the development, Runsewe stated that the cultural market, which would showcase every aspect of Nigerian culture has facilities for exhibition, modern shops for the display and sales of all kinds of artworks, phar- macy shop, business centre, eateries for traditional cuisines, ATM gallery, traditional hair weaving centres, public toilets, parking space, police post and information and compliant desk as well as reception among others. While conducting journalists on tour of the facilities, Runsewe, who is also the President of the World Craft Council, African Region, disclosed that NCAC will officially open the market to the public in few days time.

According to him, the cultural market is built with ultra-modern cultual facilities that can compete with other cultural markets in advanced countries of the world. He further noted that the cultural market would after nine months of operation extend its services to include night time activities, which are designed to improve on the night life of Abuja under a secured and friendly environment. Runsewe also revealed that the market is expected to provide over 500 direct and indirect jobs for unemployed Nigerian youths, traders, market women, artists and artisans among others. Skill acquisition scheme, which has formed part of NCAC’s activities especially during the yearly National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) since Runsewe came on board, would also feature actively at the cultural market, with different professionals and artisans employed to train Nigerians at no cost to them.