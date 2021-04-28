NCAC, South Korea to partner on cultural exchange, promotion

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Republic of Korea have committed to cultural exchange and promotion between the two countries in order to strengthen the existing cultural ties between for mutual benefits. This pledge was given during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) NCAC and the Korean Cultural Centre of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Abuja.

The Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, disclosed that the MoU marks the beginning of greater things to come between the Republic of Korea and the National Council for Arts and Culture. Runsewe stated that the Memorandum of Understanding will enable each party to among others establish and en-courage an enduring relationship for the development of all facets of the creative, mutual, cultural industries.

The agreement, he said would also pave the way for cooperation in the fields of culture and arts through promoting cultural exchang-es and facilitate the exchange of participation of artists and arts administrators in organising conferences, seminars and workshops in both countries. In his remark, the Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Mr. Lee Jin Su, acknowledged the importance of the MoU, saying that there is no better time to sign the MoU than now.

He added that with the cooperation of other members of the Korean Cultural Centre, he will do his best to sustain and improve the relationship between the embassy of the Republic of Korea and the National Council for Arts and Culture.

