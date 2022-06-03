Business

NCAM demands robust security network for farmers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

As activities for the 2022 planting season commence, the Executive Director of the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM) has called for a more robust security network for farmers in order to boost food sufficiency in the country. Executive Director, NCAM, Mr Muideen Yomi Kasali, explained that the on-going insecurity could pose a threat to the multi-billion naira farm inputs and farm mechanisation expected to be used during this year’s planting season, leading to food crisis and insufficiency in the country’s agricultural sector.

Kasali noted that insecurity issues in Nigeria are enormous, adding that its dire consequences on agriculture could spark off famine in the country. The executive director explained that many farmers were ready to go back to their farms, but for fear of possible attack. According to him, “insecurity is also crippling local farmers access to modern farm technology inputs since they cannot finance the hiring of modern farm equipment to work on their farmlands.” Kasali explained that non-embracing of agric insurance policy by local farmers was also one of the factors militaristic against their access to farm input equipment.

He said: “As we prepare for the general elections in 2023, we need to equally realise the importance of food production, if we must survive as a nation. Food production is a longterm scheme that requires meticulous planning. We need this to avoid famine as a nation. “Many farmers by now are ready to go to farm, but majority of them are afraid of insecurity on their farms, thus making them shun farming.

The Federal Government is doing its best to secure our forests, but it can’t do it alone. It will require the assistance of our traditional rulers and our local hunters.” The executive director stressed that mechanisation of Nigeria’s agric sector had been identified as a major albatross to the country’s quest for selfsufficiency in food production and, at the same time, saying that it was also one of the most relegated priorities in national planning policy. Kasali pointed out that both government and critical stakeholders in the sector had agreed that Nigeria need to mechanise her agriculture in order to boost food production and also help other parts of Africa in agric provisions.

He said that Nigeria’s explosive population and the effects of climate change on development were becoming prevalent in agric sector. According to him, “what is however very depressing about the whole brouhaha on the much touted agricultural mechanisation is that it has remained a sing-song with discouraging discordant tune. “Over the years, several policies that have evolved on the agricultural mechanisation in the country, were, and still are just mere paper work, with multiple corrupt avenues to pilfer public funds. “During President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office, Chief Audu Ogbeh was the minister of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD). For the period he was in the office as minister, with the help of his political allies, he started singing ‘agric mechanisation and 10,000 tractors programme.’ “He even by-passed the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation (NCAM) located in Ilorin, Kwara State, and signed several Memorandum of Understandings with different companies on farm mechanisation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

LCCI survey raises concern over dwindling mining sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the country’s mining sector contributed an average 0.13 per cent or less than one per cent to the national gross domestic product (GDP) in the last decade. The chamber said this was despite Nigeria being a mineral- rich country with over 40 known minerals […]
Business

CIBN appoints Fidelity Bank’s Opara as 22nd president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Dr Kenneth Opara, Executive Director, Lagos and Southwest of Fidelity Bank Plc, has been appointed the 22nd president of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.   Opara, who was the erstwhile 1st Vice-President of the Institute, was elected unopposed at the Institute’s 2022 Annual General Meeting held at the Bankers’ House, Adeola Hopewell, Victoria […]
Business

G7 mulls allocating $100bn IMF funds to Covid-ravaged nations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The United States and other Group of Seven nations (G7) are considering reallocating $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) warchest to help countries struggling most to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, the White House said at the weekend.   “The United States and our G7 partners are actively considering a global effort to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica