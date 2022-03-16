NCC: 35m Nigerians lack access to telecommunications

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said about 35 Million Nigerians are still living without access to telecommunications services. This was even as it hinted on its plans to establish special help desk across the country to provide consumer education to people.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, decried that the lack of access to telecommunications services equally denied them of opportunity to digital financial inclusion. Danbatta said: “As many as 35 million Nigerians are yet to have access to telecommunications services and by implication, they lack access to digital financial services. “This situation denies these Nigerians access to digital financial inclusion. It is a challenge that is attributable to the inadequacy of both wireless and fibre connectivity infrastructure. “The fact remains that more citizens will embrace the digital financial culture when they have access to telecom services in the distant, isolated, unserved, and underserved communities where they dwell.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...