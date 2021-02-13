Arts & Entertainments

NCC, AEPB partner to protect copyright works

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) have struck an inter-agency pact to boost copyright protection through joint enforcement actions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja against street hawking of copyright protected works like books, CDs, VCDs and DVDs. Director-General of NCC, Mr. John O. Asein, and the Director- General of AEPB, Dr. Hassan Abubakar, who disclosed this at a consultative meeting in Abuja, reiterated that street sales of copyright materials were illegal and would be checked in line with the relevant copyright and environmental laws. Speaking during a courtesy visit at the AEPB headquarters in Abuja at the weekend, the Director-General of NCC expressed displeasure at the indulgence of persons posing as newspaper vendors but in actual fact engaged in street sale of pirated books. He also called for proactive partnership of NCC and AEBP to rid the streets of widespread peddling of other copyright works such as CDs, VCDs and DVDs.

Stressing that the unwholesome practice of selling copyright works on the streets is an open show of lawlessness which portrays a negtive image of the country, he noted that “most of the people engaged in this illegal activity use the sales of newspapers and magazines as a decoy to perpetrate acts of copyright piracy.” Responding, the Director-General of AEPB, Dr. Hassan Abubakar, said the call for partnership was a renewal of an existing intergovernmental synergy between both government agencies, considering that the AEPB had been clamping down on the activities of book hawkers and sellers of CDs, VCDs and DVDs on the streets of Abuja. He noted that such raids by AEPB operatives had resulted in large seizures while the offenders were being prosecuted for environmental nuisance. Abubakar assured that the Board would intensify its enforcement activities in line with the renewed collaboration of both agencies to rid the streets of Abuja of the nuisance of hawking pirated copyright works on the streets.

The AEPB DG directed that the Board’s Enforcement operatives should team up with the Commission’s Copyright Inspectors to embark on immediate and sustained inter-agency enforcement interventions against street trading of copyright protected works. Also, the DG, NCC, while looking forward to the sustenance of the renewed drive to remove books from the streets, said the proactive measure would serve as a model for other Nigerian cities in the Commission’s renewed effort to clamp down on piracy at every level and bring the needed relief for copyright owners. He indicated that in furtherance of the interagency synergy, the Commission would be taking appropriate steps to secure the destruction of the pirated materials already confiscated. On the delegation of the NCC DG were the Director, Regulatory, Mr. Augustine Amodu; Director, Operations, Mr. Obi Ezeilo; Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Vincent A. Oyefeso and the Special Assistant in the Office of the DG, Mr. Joni Icheka. The AEPB Management team in attendance include the Director of Administration and Finance, Mr. Jacob Areo; Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Olugbenga Adeyemi; Director, Liquid Waste Management, Mr. Ossai Braimoh; and Head Legal, Ms. Cecilia M. Makaji

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Tale of birth, locality resurfaces as ‘Omo Eko’ goes on stage

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

After successfully staging ‘The dancer and the poet’, a breathtaking virtual performance for Araloba Season 14, celebrating ‘Theatre Centrik at 21’, last month at Shodex Garden, Anthony, Lagos, the Lagos-based troupe is set for another feast of rich theatrical exploration with the presentation of ‘Omo Eko’, which is a tale of birth and place. Like […]
Arts & Entertainments

Husband arrested for bathing wife with acid

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A gambler in India who bet his wife and lost then threw acid on her because she resisted his attempts to send her back to his friends, who had been gang-raping her as part of the deal according to a report by Independent News.   The incident took place in the northeastern state of Bihar […]
Arts & Entertainments

Korede speaks on Honey Glow Beauty Word deal

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Popular Nollywood Actress and producer Kemi Korede is absolutely the talk of the town right now as she recently signed one-year multimillion naira endorsement deal with the famous and renowned skincare Therapist Oyindamola Abiona, CEO ‘HoneyGlow Beauty World.   She was so excited about the endorsement and couldn’t wait to share the good news with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica