NCC approves 4,705 tech equipment for Nigerian market

The telecoms regulatory agency, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has approved a total of 4,705 technology equipment for sale in the Nigerian tech market. The devices, which include Tablet PCs, Bluetooth, Computers, Notebooks, Printers, Keyboards, Digital Cameras, Flash drive, 3D Glasses and others, were said to have been tested and certified by the Commission to have met the applicable type approval standards required to allow them to be sold to consumers in Nigeria.

This was revealed by the Commission in a data just released. It indicates that 48 new phone models were also approved for sale in Nigerian market along the other tech equipment. As of April this year, the number of approved phones by the NCC stood at 1,843. This shows that mobile phone manufacturers secured approval for 48 new models of phones in the last six months. The latest data on typeapproved phones by the Commission indicated that Chinese mobile manufacturers were still dominating the mobile market in the country in terms of approved devices as Tecno leads the pack with over 300 models of its phones approved.

The Nigerian Communications Commission is empowered by the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to establish and enforce standards for all telecommunications equipment in operation in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure that they operate seamlessly and safely within the Nigerian telecommunications environment. “To ensure maximum interoperability and affordability for consumers, the Type Approval standards set by the NCC are based on international standards from; The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and its International Special Committee on Radio Interference (CISPR), The European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC) and The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). Note that Nigeria is an associate member of IEC through the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and could become an associate member of CENELEC and ETSI.

“All equipment manufacturers, vendors and operators, including customer devices such as mobile phones and wireless adapters, must therefore ensure that their equipment conform to the applicable standards as mandated by the Commission before bringing them into Nigeria,” the Commission stated. The Commission also mandated type approval fees ranging between $1,800 and $20,000 depending on the devices.

“If a device falls into multiple equipment categories, the equipment class corresponding to the higher billing class applies. Type Approval fee for equipment variants are 20 per cent of the fee that applies to the family/series. Admin Fee is five per cent of Type Approval Fee. VAT is 7.5 per cent of Type Approval Fee. “Application fee is N22,084.50 i.e. $50.00. Notwithstanding the above fee schedule, administrative procedure (if applicable) i.e.

Foreign Verification exercise, for example, may lead to a different cumulative type approval fee. “Applicants can pay in Naira(N) or the USD($) equivalent at the prevailing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate (N 441.69 : $1) on the day of invoicing.” Speaking on the moves to ensure that all phones in the country are type-approved, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, recently warned Nigerians not to buy any phone that has not been certified for the market by the regulator. Danbatta, who frowned at the proliferation of counterfeit handsets in the country, said: “The menace of counterfeit and substandard handsets has assumed a global dimension and requires a lot of education on the part of the consumers and collaboration with other government agencies to address it. “Cases of influx and patronage of counterfeit handsets are more rampant in developing countries, such as Nigeria, where importers bring in substandard phones without recourse to the regulatory type-approval process aimed at certifying such devices as fit for the market.” With 210 million active mobile subscriptions as of September 2022, the country remains a veritable market for mobile manufacturers across the world. Fake or substandard phones affect the quality of service the users get and ala so pose a health risk to the users.

The regulatory approval for phones was to ensure phones and devices being used in the country are of quality standard. Despite the regulatory efforts, thousands of unapproved phone brands are still being sold across the country. While the unapproved phones are in most cases sub-standard or fake, they sell faster than the approved ones as they are sold at cheaper prices.

