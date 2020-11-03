NCC approves e-SIM trial for MTN, 9Mobile

News Top Stories

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted approval for two mobile network operators (MNOs), MTN Nigeria and 9Mobile, to carry out a trial on the workability of embedded Subscriber Identification Modules (e-SIM) Service in Nigeria. The trial, approved to run for a period of one year, will involve testing 5,000 e- SIMs by the two networks, subject to compliance with a number of regulatory conditions.

 

These conditions include full compliance by the MNOs with the Registration of Telecoms Subscribers Regulations 2011; the Mobile Number Portability Regulations and Business Rules 2015; Guidelines on SIM Replacement 2017; and non-degradation of the Quality of Service (QoS) experienced by users of e- SIMs.

 

According to Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, the primary objective of the e-SIM trial is to assess the technical performance of the e-SIM on telecoms service providers’ network towards eventual rollout, if satisfactory. An e-SIM is a small chip that is embedded on a mobile phone or smart device. It is designed for convenience, flexibility, and simplicity. The e-SIM makes it easier for subscribers to choose a pre-paid plan provider and switch between network operators.

 

The information on the e-SIM is rewritable by operators and the identification information can be updated over time. According to the EVC, the e-SIMs is a technology that will eliminate the need for physical SIM card slots on mobile devices in the near future, adding that the trial is in line with the commission’s forward-looking regulatory approach to ensure Nigeria’s telecoms ecosystem is in tandem with global best practices.

