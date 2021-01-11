NCC chair, Akande, tasks Makinde on rising insecurity

Worried by increasing rate of insecurity ravaging many communities in Oyo State, Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) Prof. Adeolu Akande, yesterday appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to urgently return home and convene a stakeholders’ meeting to address the issue.

Aside asking Makinde, who has been holidaying in Houston, Texas in the United States of America to return to the country, Akande, who doubles as Director of the Centre for Presidential Studies, Igbinedion University, Okada, asked all indigenes, irrespective of their political leanings to identify with the governor at this critical time. He said: “I am disturbed by the events of the past few weeks in Oyo State.

While Ibarapaland, which used to be very peaceful, has become a haven for kidnappers to operate and assassins to kill, gang wars have not been abated in Ibadan and Oyo. In Okeogun and Ogbomoso, the stories are not different. It is now one day, many crimes.

“Like I said in my Christmas message to the people of our dear state, insecurity has assumed an alarming rate. It is neither time to blame anybody or fold our arms because of our political leanings and watch things degenerate.

There is no doubt that Governor Seyi Makinde needs help and we have got to support him with whatever we have. “In the present situation we have found ourselves, nothing can thrive and the state especially its residents are bound to be at the receiving end.

When there is insecurity, job owners flee and this will lead to job loss and dwindling IGR. This will lead to more insecurity as many jobless individuals may consider kidnapping and other vices lucrative to survive

