NCC commends 9mobile for promoting digital skills

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has commended Nigeria’s youth-friendly telecom provider, 9mobile, for driving initiatives that empower Nigerian youths, especially in digital skills acquisition. Danbatta gave the commendation while delivering a lecture at the launch of the Digital Bichi Emirate Initiative and graduation of the pilot class of the 9mobile-sponsored digital skills entrepreneurship programme for youths as part of activities to mark the coronation of the Board Chairman of 9mobile, His Highness, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, as Emir of Bichi.

According to him, the programme is in line with key policy documents developed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, including the Nigeria National Broadband Plan 2020-2025, the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy 2010-2030, and the National Policy on Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian telecommunications sector (NPPIC), to promote a digital economy. Also speaking, the Visioner of the Bichi digital skills programme and Chairman, Board of Directors of EMTS (9mobile), His Highness, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi, thanked 9mobile for its support for the youths of the Emirate through its sponsorship of the digital skills programme. “On behalf of the Bichi Emirate Council and the good people of Bichi, I wish to specially express my profound gratitude to the board and management of 9mobile for the support shown to our people.

We therefore hope to receive many more of this kind of gesture in the future,” the Emir said. Reiterating 9mobile’s commitment to empowering the youths, the AG. Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Mr. Juergen Peschel, stated that the 9mobile Bichi Emirate Digital Skills programme is one of the company’s strategic efforts to contribute to the human and capital development of Nigeria by providing digital skill acquisition opportunities for youths in line with the Government’s agenda on digital transformation.

