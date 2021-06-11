NCC concludes cost-based study on International Termination Rate

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has concluded the process for determining the cost-based price of International Termination Rate (ITR) to ensure healthy competition on traffic handling for voice services between local and international operators in Nigeria. The commission disclosed this at the final stakeholders’ forum for the presentation of the study undertaken by Messrs Payday Advance and Support Services Limited in Abuja.

ITR is the rate paid to local operators by international operators to terminate calls in Nigeria as contrasted with Mobile Termination Rate (MTR), which is the rate local operators pay another local operator to terminate calls within the country. According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the forum was convened by the NCC to formally present the findings from the study, which commenced in March 2020, to industry stakeholders and to solicit further perspectives, insights and other input on the findings towards a mutually realistic termination rate for international voice traffic in Nigeria. Speaking at the forum, NCC Executive Vice-Chairman, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the cost-based study became imperative, following previous efforts at finding an optimum price for the termination of international voice services that would be beneficial to all relevant industry stakeholders. Danbatta said that the; “Overriding need for regulatory options and intervention in relation to the international termination rate in the voice market segment is predicated on some intractable challenges, most common with economies with severe macroeconomic volatility such as ours.”

