News

NCC concludes cost-based study on International Termination Rate

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has concluded the process for determining the cost-based price of International Termination Rate (ITR) to ensure healthy competition on traffic handling for voice services between local and international operators in Nigeria. The commission disclosed this at the final stakeholders’ forum for the presentation of the study undertaken by Messrs Payday Advance and Support Services Limited in Abuja.

ITR is the rate paid to local operators by international operators to terminate calls in Nigeria as contrasted with Mobile Termination Rate (MTR), which is the rate local operators pay another local operator to terminate calls within the country. According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the forum was convened by the NCC to formally present the findings from the study, which commenced in March 2020, to industry stakeholders and to solicit further perspectives, insights and other input on the findings towards a mutually realistic termination rate for international voice traffic in Nigeria. Speaking at the forum, NCC Executive Vice-Chairman, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the cost-based study became imperative, following previous efforts at finding an optimum price for the termination of international voice services that would be beneficial to all relevant industry stakeholders. Danbatta said that the; “Overriding need for regulatory options and intervention in relation to the international termination rate in the voice market segment is predicated on some intractable challenges, most common with economies with severe macroeconomic volatility such as ours.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Jonathan backs Govs’ forum, calls for synergy among states

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin City

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, threw his weight behind the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), saying the Forum remains the best platform to discuss issues affecting Nigeria. President Jonathan made the remarks in Benin after attending the thanksgiving service organised to mark the 59th birthday anniversary of Pastor Charles Osazuwa, General Overseer of Rock of Ages […]
News

Kaduna to establish social protection agency

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

    The Kaduna State government yesterday said it would soon establish a social protection agency to ensure that all social protection programmes in the state are delivered in an integrated, inclusive and sustainable manner.   The government also said that the move would optimise resource utilisation and achieve high impact. Governor Nasir El-Rufai made […]
News

Customs’ Border Operations makes 65 seizures worth N53m

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Joint Border Operations Drill (JBOD), Sector 3, Ilorin, Kwara State, led by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), has made 65 seizures of different contrabands worth N53 million between October and November 2020. The new JBOD Coordinator, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, stated this while briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on the activities of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica