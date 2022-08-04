NCC creates avenues to commercialise telecom-based

The Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, has told scholars researching the development of homegrown technologies the NCC has created avenues for them to market and commercialise the results of their research. Akande said this at a roundtable with academia, industry and other stakeholders in the southern region held in Lagos yesterday.

The NCC chair said they organised the forum for researchers to showcase their research results to the industry which can pick and leverage research for the development of the telecom ecosystem in Nigeria. He said the agency had been funding the researchers at various academic institution levels from university to secondary schools to aid research that could fast track the local technological contents, which it has been advocating. Akande said: “The 2022 Regional Roundtable is targeted at bringing together relevant players and agencies to develop a framework/template commercialising telecommunication- based research prototypes which emanated from NCC research grants to the academia. “Experience indicates that even the most promising ideas face daunting commercialisation challenges as difficulty always exists between promising concepts and viable products.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...