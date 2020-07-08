NCC creates new department to accelerate digital economy

In continuation of its renewed strategy and vigour for effective delivery of its regulatory mandate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has created a Digital Economy Department. The new department, according to a statement signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, would be responsible for implementing programmes and policies aimed at fully supporting and promoting the national digital economy agenda of the Federal Government.

The Governing Board of the Commission was said to have approved the creation of the new department at its last meeting. “The department is strategically and structurally placed under the Office of the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC,” the Commission stated. The EVC of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the creation of the new department is in line with the Commission’s strategy to create a dedicated team, with the sole responsibility of giving necessary push to the promotion of digital economy vision of the Federal Government.

