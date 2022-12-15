NCC-CSIRT cautions users as Malware affects 300,000 android devices

A malware that steals Facebook account credentials, known as “Schoolyard Bully”, has infected over 300,000 android devices, prompting the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) to issue an advisory reminding users to only download applications from official sites and application stores. The NCC-CSIRT advisory in this regard further recommended that users double-check each application and uncheck boxes that request extra thirdparty downloads when installing apps downloaded from the Google Play Store and to use anti-malware applications to routinely scan their devices for malware. Researchers from mobile security firm, Zimperium, found several apps that transmit the “Schoolyard Bully” malware while disguising themselves as reading and educational apps with a variety of books and topics for their victims to study. The malicious apps were available on Google Play, yet they have already been taken down.
