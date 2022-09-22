NCC, Danbatta bag merit awards

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO of NCC were honoured with awards at the recent public presentation of Business Journal Newspaper in Lagos. While NCC received the award of ‘The Most Media- Friendly Regulator of the Decade’ in appreciation of its legendary support for the media in Nigeria, Danbatta was honoured as the ‘Telecom Development Man of the Decade’ as a recognition of his giant strides in telecom development in the country. Commenting, Publisher/ Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal, Prince Cookey, said: “NCC remains one of the most media-friendly regulators in Nigeria today. Over the years, the Commission has impacted positively on media professionals in terms of recognition, business support and capacity building. “More importantly, the Commission recognises the key importance of the media in all of its programmes and strives as much as possible to carry members of the media along. We remain indebted to the Management of NCC for such deep support running from one administration to another.”

