NCC, Danbatta bag merit awards

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Professor Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO of NCC were honoured with awards at the recent public presentation of Business Journal Newspaper in Lagos. While NCC received the award of ‘The Most Media- Friendly Regulator of the Decade’ in appreciation of its legendary support for the media in Nigeria, Danbatta was honoured as the ‘Telecom Development Man of the Decade’ as a recognition of his giant strides in telecom development in the country. Commenting, Publisher/ Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal, Prince Cookey, said: “NCC remains one of the most media-friendly regulators in Nigeria today. Over the years, the Commission has impacted positively on media professionals in terms of recognition, business support and capacity building. “More importantly, the Commission recognises the key importance of the media in all of its programmes and strives as much as possible to carry members of the media along. We remain indebted to the Management of NCC for such deep support running from one administration to another.”
Related Articles
Tapping agric potential to drive growth
With the COVID-19 crisis still weighing down the country’s economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is stepping up its efforts to help increase agricultural productivity writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM Experts now generally agree that but for the discovery of oil in these parts, Nigeria would have been one of the world’s agricultural powerhouses. The discovery […]
Youths protest sack by oil servicing firm
Youths from Oginigba, the community hosting Halliburton in Rivers State on Wednesday morning barricaded the entrance to the company, claiming that they were protesting the sack of some of the firm’s workers who were indigenes of the community. According to media report, they also claimed to be members of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, […]
Chapel Hill Denham becomes signatory to UN-PRI
Chapel Hill Denham yesterday announced that it had become a signatory to the UN-supported Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI), joining a global network of nearly 4000 signatories representing over $100 trillion in assets under management who are committed to incorporating environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) measures into their investment decision- making and practices. “Simply […]
