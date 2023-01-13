NCC debuts new weekly television programme

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has returned to the air with a newly packaged 30 – Minute weekly television programme to be broadcast on NTA network services every Tuesday. According to the Agency, the TV programme will regularly x-ray the Nigerian telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) industry and provide awareness for telecommunication consumers across the country and beyond. The weekly programme, tagged “Telecom Weekly”, was to debut on NTA Network Services comprising more than 45 stations across the 36 states and Abuja on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 5.00 pm as all local NTA stations are expected to hook up to the programme at 5.00 pm every Tuesday.

In a statement by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the radio version of the programme will also air on Thursdays at 8 pm on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Network, for simultaneous transmission to all states of the Federation with all the local FRCN stations expected to hook up during the weekly programme.

