NCC debuts new weekly television programme

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has returned to the air with a newly packaged 30 – Minute weekly television programme to be broadcast on NTA network services every Tuesday. According to the Agency, the TV programme will regularly x-ray the Nigerian telecommunications and information communications technology (ICT) industry and provide awareness for telecommunication consumers across the country and beyond. The weekly programme, tagged “Telecom Weekly”, was to debut on NTA Network Services comprising more than 45 stations across the 36 states and Abuja on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 5.00 pm as all local NTA stations are expected to hook up to the programme at 5.00 pm every Tuesday.

In a statement by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the radio version of the programme will also air on Thursdays at 8 pm on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Network, for simultaneous transmission to all states of the Federation with all the local FRCN stations expected to hook up during the weekly programme.

 

Our Reporters

News

COVID-19 scare: Reps Minority Leader,  Elumelu, urges members to go for tests 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Philip Nyam, Abuja Following reports of COVID-19 infection among lawmakers, the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP-Delta State) on Wednesday made  public the results of the test conducted on him, his household and domestic staff which all tested negative. The Minority Leader therefore advised his colleagues and staff of […]
News

18 more people die from COVID-19 in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  A total of 1,831 deaths have now been recorded from COVID-19 in Nigeria after 18 more people died on Saturday, health authorities have said. The 18 deaths on Saturday indicated a significant increase from the eight fatalities recorded on Friday. Nigeria also reported 645 new infections on Saturday, increasing the total number of known cases in the country […]
News

Lawan: High turnover of lawmakers, bane of Nigeria’s legislature

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

…says it’s inimical to development of parliament 70% of lawmakers usually fail reelection-Bankole   President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday lamented that high turnover of members of legislature in Nigeria, was inimical to the growth and development of this critical arm of government in the country. Lawan, made this lamentation at the 6th Convocation […]

