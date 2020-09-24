NCC, Digital Encode support NITRA innovative forum

The nation’s telecommunications regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Cybersecurity and Compliance advisory company, Digital Encode, have indicated interest to partner with the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), the national umbrella body of ICT reporters, as it organises a forum that will x-ray the industry’s future plans for ICT growth post-pandemic era.

The event slated to hold October will seek to discuss the needs for a fortified ICT sector after the COVID-19 era, and the level of preparedness of ICT stakeholders to embrace the challenge of being pivotal to the stability and growth of all other sectors. A statement from NITRA National Secretariat in Lagos indicates that due to the pandemic and need to observe the COVID-19 protocol on social distancing, the event will be held via a Webinar.

This year’s theme, “Multi-stakeholder Approach to National Recovery Post-Pandemic”, is in line with the annual event’s generic theme, ‘NITRA Innovative Tech Forum’, a contribution by NITRA to the development of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) innovations and policies in Nigeria. Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, is expected to deliver the keynote speech at the event and will throw more light on Federal Government’s plans, programmes, and policies on postpandemic strategies using ICT. Dr. Adewale Obadare and Dr. Seyi Akindeinde, Founders of Digital Encode, while accepting to support the event expressed their readiness to offer their expertise in Cybersecurity for organisations to prepare against cyber- attacks with the new normal.

They will also highlight areas that are high risks that need fortification in terms of cybersecurity. Speaking on the event, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, National Chairman, NITRA, noted that as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to leave its negative trails across the globe, economic reboot for countries will not only depend on how well they readapt to the new normal but also more on their recovery plans. According to him, “while the Federal Government has consistently expressed its willingness to set all policies in place to engender growth, and accelerated implementation of these policies, private sector firms have also shown great hunger for the task ahead in post-COVID-19 era.

