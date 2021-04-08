NCC directors bag NIEEE Felowship

Two directors of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Bako Wakil and Oluwatoyin Asaju, have been conferred with the Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (FNIEEE). Wakil is the Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity, while Asaju is the current Director, Spectrum Administration Department at the Commission. Wakil and Asaju, both certified engineers, received the fellowship award at the 8th Fellowship Conferment and Awards/Dinner of the Institute, held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Abuja.

Wakil holds a Master of Science degree in Information System Engineering, South Bank University, London, (1997) and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical/ Electronic Engineering, University of Maiduguri (1989). He is a Microsoft-Certified Professional (MCP), Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE); Mem-ber, Institute of Incorporated Engineers (MIIE) and a COREN-registered engineer.

As a professionally experienced and certified engineer with vast expertise in diverse areas of engineering, Wakil is said to have participated in a number of ITU conferences such as World Radio Communications Conference (WRC)-03, WRC-07, World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly (WTSA-12), ITU Telecom World 2011 and also participated in a number of ITU Study Groups (SG) meetings. Also, Asaju holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical Engineering (1985), Master of Business Administration (1998) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science (2004) all from University of Ilorin.

A beneficiary of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) postgraduate scholarship programme, Asaju earned a Master’s Degree in Telecommunications Regulation and Policy (MRP) with distinction from the University of West Indies in 2007. As an experienced engineer and administrator, Asaju is said to have participated in many local and international conferences where he has made significant contributions in diverse areas of engineering. He is a member of several professional bodies of international repute, including the Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Fellow; Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE); Member, Nigerian Institution of ICT Engineers (NIICTE); Member, Nigerian Institute of ICT Engineers (NIICTE) and Member, Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE), amongst others.

