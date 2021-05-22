News

NCC dismisses report on IMEI no. submission

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) dismissed the viral message suggesting that it has mandated telecommunications subscribers to submit their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) Number, as falsehood. A statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, and Public Affairs of NCC on Friday, said Nigerians should discard such messages, saying it has never given such directives. Adinde noted that while it is possible that peddlers of such false information may have misconstrued some information emanating from the recently Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration, the Commission has no plans to impose such obligation on subscribers.

He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission has been drawn to several media publications to the effect that the Commission will require Nigerians to submit the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their phones to it from July, 2021. “At no time did the Commission issue a statement regarding the registration of IMEI by subscribers and it has no plans to do so.

“The reports in question have emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.

