NCC dismisses report on IMEI Number submission

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) dismissed the viral message suggesting that it has mandated telecommunications subscribers to submit their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) Number, as falsehood.
A statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs of NCC on Friday, said Nigerians should discard such message, saying it has never given such directives.
Adinde noted that while it is possible that peddlers of such false information may have misconstrued some information emanating from the recently Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration, the Commission has no plans to impose such obligation on subscribers.
He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission has been drawn to several media publications to the effect that the Commission will require Nigerians to submit the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their phones to it from July, 2021.
“At no time did the Commission issue a Statement regarding the registration of IMEI by subscribers and it has no plans to do so.
“The reports in question have emanated from a section of the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration recently launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and which has been uploaded on the Commission’s website.
“It is pertinent to state that the Commission is in the process of deploying a Device Management System (DMS). The DMS will essentially protect subscribers against phone theft and will identify and enable the elimination of fake devices from the networks. The system will capture IMEI automatically without any requirement for subscribers to submit same.
“The general public is advised to disregard the said publications, which have created the erroneous impression that telephone subscribers will be required to register their IMEI with their networks.”

