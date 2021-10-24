News

NCC: Emergency centres process 34m calls in 8 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Emergency Communications Centres (ECC) established by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) received and processed over 34 million calls between January and August this year. The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this, added that the centres have become a rallying point for the promotion of security of lives and property of citizens. Danbatta made this disclosure while delivering a goodwill message at the 17th edition of All Nigerian Editors’ Conference in Abuja. Speaking at the conference, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors, the EVC noted that historically, the media have always been in the vanguard of advocacy for values that are ennobling, edifying, and unifying.

Hence, he urged the media professionals to continue to play their watchdog role professionally and ethically, as a rallying point for unity and security in the country. He stated that accurate, unbiased reporting of national issues, especially those bordering on conflict and security matters, would promote economic development, fight corruption, and ultimately improve the security of lives and property in the country. Danbatta, however, stated that the NCC is contributing to improving national security in the country through the establishment of ECCs, which offer a lifeline to citizens in times of distress.

The EVC revealed that there are 23 states in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with functional ECCs, and the centres have continued to have profound positive impact on the lives of Nigerians. “In addition to the 23 already established and functioning ECCs, the Commission will soon activate ECCs in nine (9) more states, and also plan to inaugurate similar project in the remaining four states by end of 2022, in keeping with Federal Government’s directive,” he said. The EVC noted that in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic crisis in Nigeria, over 1,500 calls connected to COVID-19-related incidents were received and processed by the Centres.

“The Centres provided a platform for members of the public to seek life-saving information and support with regards to COVID-19 related cases by dialing ‘112’ from any of the networks. More remarkably, Nigerians have become more aware of and are using the 122 Emergency Number. Between January and August 2021, about 34 million calls were made by Nigerians, who were seeking succour during emergencies or under other security threats and unrest within their communities,” he added.

Just recently, the Senate, Nigeria’s national upper legislative chamber, passed a bill to establish the Nationwide Emergency Communications Service, with 112 as primary toll-free emergency number for the country, in recognition of the importance of NCC’s emergency centre projects to national security and economic growth. He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to implementing various national digital economy policies and regulatory frameworks aimed at deepening digitization, in order to further democratise access to communication facilities by the citizenry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

N3.3bn fraud: Absence of prosecution’s witness stalls Fayose’s trial

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of a former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Ayodele Fayose, over alleged N3.3 billion fraud was yesterday stalled at a Federal High Court in Lagos owing to the absence of a prosecution witness.   The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, before […]
News

Govs in best position to tackle insecurity – Kalu

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja     Former Abia State Governor and current Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said serving governors have greater roles to play in overcoming the rising cases of insecurity in the country. Kalu stated this on Wednesday, when he paid a courtesy call on Governor Yahaya Bello at […]
News Top Stories

Leadership crisis looms in PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…as seven national officers resign Secondus incompetent, says Nat’l Youth Leader Ude-Okoye’s position unfortunate –Secondus lSheathe your sword –Govs Party looking at grievances, says Ologbondiyan Barely four months to end of the tenure of its National Working Committee (NWC) the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is grappling with leadership crisis. On Tuesday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica