NCC equips graduates of 9mobile/Digital Bichi Emirate initiative

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently fulfilled its pledge to provide additional practical training for the maiden graduates of the 9mobile/Digital Bichi Emirate Entrepreneurship Initiative.

 

The two-week training conducted at the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Kano, provided 60 graduands with skills training in six key areas of Mobile Devices repairs, Solar Installation & Maintenance, Digital Marketing, Graphic Design, Web Design and Video Editing & Animation.

 

Speaking during a special event to mark the end of the training, the Executive Vice-Chairman/ CEO of the NCC, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, represented by the Head of Broadband Unit, Special Duties Department, NCC, Engr. Babagana Digima congratulated the graduands,

 

His Highness Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, and the faculty for facilitating the training.

 

He said: “I will like to acknowledge our collective efforts here today, particularly to the Bichi Emirate under the visionary leadership of His Highness, the Emir, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, for conceiving the Digital Bichi Initiative, Advancing Digital Opportunities Foundation (ADOF) for facilitating the training and 9mobile for providing technical support to the graduands.

 

“We also recognise DBI for designing the practical skills training, providing trainers and their facility, and the Commission for its sponsorship and provision of a laptop for each of the participants to help them towards being independent and becoming selfemployed, which is the expected outcome of the training.”

 

Commending NCC for putting together the advanced digital skills training, Chairman, Board of Directors, EMTS and Emir of Bichi, His Highness, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, said:

 

“You will recall that during my coronation lecture in August, the EVC of the NCC promised to complement the training received by the first set of graduates we produced. What we are witnessing today is the fulfillment of that promise.

We are most grateful for the support we continue to receive from NCC and our other partners.”

 

