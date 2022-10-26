NCC fixes Dec 19 for 5G Spectrum auction

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has fixed December 19 as the auction date for the additional two slots in the 3.5GHz Spectrum band for the deployment of the 5G network in Nigeria. This will come three days afterthemockauctionisbilled toholdonDecember16, while the qualifiedbidderswouldbe notified on December 5.

In a statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, yesterday, the commission said it was putting up another two slots of spectrum in the 3.5GHz Spectrum band for auction before the end of 2022, to boost the deployment of 5G services in Nigeria.

The process, which was made public on October 21 with the publication of the draft Information Memorandum (IM) for the auction on the commission’s website, invited stakeholders to study the memorandum for purposes of making submissions ahead of a review of the IM on November 16. The final IM is slated for publication on December 18, 2022, while applications will be received by the Commission from November 21. The closing date for the submission of application, the deadline for payment of mandatory Intention-To- Bid Deposit (IBD), and the Pre-Qualification Stage are set for December 5.

