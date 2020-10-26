NCC frets over rising illegal SIM registrations in Kano

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has expressed worry over the prevalence of illegal SIM card registration in Kano. This is even as it declared that the state now has the largest number of persons contravening the SIM card registration rules in the country.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this while inspecting the new Kano Zonal NCC office over the weekend, said the commission had already made some arrests in the state and prosecuted the culprits in court.

He, however, noted that rather than subsiding, the case has kept on rising in the state. While noting that the commission would not rest until it brings the dastardly acts to an end, Danbatta warned that perpetrators risk prosecution and a fine of N200,000 if found guilty in court.

He said the commission had since directed all mobile network operators in the country to simplify SIM card registration for Nigerians to discourage the illegal activities of the criminals.

Danbatta hinted that the NCC would soon build a new Digital Mobile Application Park in Kano, to create a new technology paradigm shift that would boost the economic and social well-being of the residents, especially the youth.

The EVC explained that the Park would also be replicated across the six geopolitical zones of the country to give more youths the opportunity to have simple penetration of applications. He added that the commission had done a lot in deploying 4G broadband connectivity across the country.

“Today, 40 million Nigerians have subscribed to the 4G broadband while less than that number have subscribed to 3G broadband, making the total subscriptions to stand at over 88 million,” he said.

