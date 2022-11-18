NCC hails Ondo Broadband Plan through Odua Infraco

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commended the Ondo State Government for its commitment to the deployment of broadband infrastructure through the Odua Infraco, urging other states to come on board the efforts to make the service available to their citizens.

A delegation led by the Chairman of Ondo State Information Technology Agency (SITA), Olumbe Akinkugbe, had visited the Commission to seek advice on the best ways to enjoy seamless deployment of broadband in the state, taking a cue from the recent Broadband Technical Awareness Forum (BTAF) organised for State Governors in Abuja by the Commission.

The Director of Legal and Regulatory Services of the Commission, Josephine Amuwa, who received the delegation on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, commended the visitors for their timely pursuit of the programme and assured them of Commission’s commitment to achieving milestones in broadband infrastructure deployment in the State.

“We consider the meeting a watershed in our efforts at transforming Nigeria into a major digital hub in Africa, through transforming all the states of the Federation. We are particularly elated by the fact that your request for this engagement came on the heels of the Broadband Technical Awareness Forum (BTAF) organized by the Commission, for which we received a very positive scorecard from you,” she said. Amuwa listed the challenges impeding the progress of broadband infrastructure deployment including Rightof- Way issues; indiscriminate charges and levies; hostilities by local communities; among others.

