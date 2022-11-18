News

NCC hails Ondo Broadband Plan through Odua Infraco

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commended the Ondo State Government for its commitment to the deployment of broadband infrastructure through the Odua Infraco, urging other states to come on board the efforts to make the service available to their citizens.

A delegation led by the Chairman of Ondo State Information Technology Agency (SITA), Olumbe Akinkugbe, had visited the Commission to seek advice on the best ways to enjoy seamless deployment of broadband in the state, taking a cue from the recent Broadband Technical Awareness Forum (BTAF) organised for State Governors in Abuja by the Commission.

The Director of Legal and Regulatory Services of the Commission, Josephine Amuwa, who received the delegation on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, commended the visitors for their timely pursuit of the programme and assured them of Commission’s commitment to achieving milestones in broadband infrastructure deployment in the State.

“We consider the meeting a watershed in our efforts at transforming Nigeria into a major digital hub in Africa, through transforming all the states of the Federation. We are particularly elated by the fact that your request for this engagement came on the heels of the Broadband Technical Awareness Forum (BTAF) organized by the Commission, for which we received a very positive scorecard from you,” she said. Amuwa listed the challenges impeding the progress of broadband infrastructure deployment including Rightof- Way issues; indiscriminate charges and levies; hostilities by local communities; among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Magu to Salami: Let me confront Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…over recovered assets’ probe   Ex-EFCC chair: Minister’s my main accuser   The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday applied to the Justice Ayo Salami- led panel to summon the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to give evidence as a […]
News

Stakeholders brainstorm to address herder-farmers’ crisis

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to protect lives and property of the citizens of the state and beyond. He stated this while declaring open a two-day multi-stakeholder regional peace-building dialogue held yesterday in Lafia, the state capital. The governor said his search for peace in the […]
News

Sunday Best reflects a fashion style that journeyed with us from childhood to adulthood

Posted on Author Our Reporters

According to the Cinematographer of Sunday Best, Davidson Ogujiuba he identifies The Term Sunday Best as one which has been associated with one’s best clothing worn to church or on special occasions. “Africans especially West Africans are no exception to this as they have been known to adorn themselves in their “best” and in some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica