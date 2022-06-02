Business

NCC harps on telecoms infrastructures protection

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has emphasised on the need for the grassroots consumers to protect the telecoms instruments. The Commission said vandalism of telecoms infrastructures has continued to be the major challenge to the development of the sector, noting that about 40 cases of vandalism are reported daily. To curb the menace, the Commission called on all stakeholder at the grassroots to join hands towards the protection of the infrastructures.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Danbatta, made the call during a telecom consumer village square dialogue with the theme: ‘Protection of Telecoms Infrastructure for Improved Quality of Service: The Role of Residents,’ recently organised by the Commission in Kano.

The EVC, represented by the NCC’s Director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity Department, Bako Wakili, said the Commission was sensitising the public on the need for communities to own up the infrastructures. He said vandalism of telecoms infrastructures reduces the quality of service as well as coverage area, leading to dead spots on the network, which result in poor quality of service. He added that investors are discouraged to invest in Nigeria due to the rate of vandalism being recorded daily. The NCC Zonal Controller Kano, Malam Shu’aibu Swade, informed that the Commission embarked on the sensitisation to seek communities’ cooperation in protecting and guarding telecoms structures for improved quality services. He further tasked the residents to take charge of the infrastructures for their own benefit and always allow installation of equipment and maintenance and or repairs on sites by technical staff of service providers for quality telecom service delivery. He also urged them to promptly report any vandalism or theft attempt in the communities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ikeja Electric boss calls for joint efforts in raising girl-child

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ikeja Electric Plc. Mrs Folake Soetan, has called for collaborative efforts of all in nurturing the Girl-child to great.   Soetan made this call on Saturday in Lagos in her goodwill message to the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) B ZONE (SOUTH WEST), at the closing of its […]
Business

Fuel scarcity: Experience from seat of power

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Residents of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and adjourning settlements are experiencing acute fuel scarcity, a development that is taking a toll on people’s wellbeing, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA Fuel scarcity has stealthily crawled back to Abuja metropolis and its environs. There are indications that most states of the federation are not spared from the acute […]
Business

Qatar begins flights to Abuja, invest in fuel efficient planes

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

Qatar Airways has commenced flight services to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in a three weekly frequency from Doha. This becomes the carrier’s sixth new destination by the national carrier of the State of Qatar since the start of the pandemic. The Abuja service will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica