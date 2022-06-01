NCC harps on telecoms infrastructures protection

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has emphasised on the need for the grassroots consumers to protect the telecoms instruments. The Commission said vandalism of telecoms infrastructures has continued to be the major challenge to the development of the sector, noting that about 40 cases of vandalism are reported daily. To curb the menace, the Commission called on all stakeholder at the grassroots to join hands towards the protection of the infrastructures. The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Danbatta, made the call during a telecom consumer village square dialogue with the theme: ‘Protection of Telecoms Infrastructure for Improved Quality of Service: The Role of Residents,’ recently organised by the Commission in Kano. The EVC, represented by the NCC’s Director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity Department, Bako Wakili, said the Commission was sensitising the public on the need for communities to own up the infrastructures. He said vandalism of telecoms infrastructures reduces the quality of service as well as coverage area, leading to dead spots on the network, which result in poor quality of service. He added that investors are discouraged to invest in Nigeria due to the rate of vandalism being recorded daily. The NCC Zonal Controller Kano, Malam Shu’aibu Swade, informed that the Commission embarked on the sensitisation to seek communities’ cooperation in protecting and guarding telecoms structures for improved quality services. He further tasked the residents to take charge of the infrastructures for their own benefit and always allow installation of equipment and maintenance and or repairs on sites by technical staff of service providers for quality telecom service delivery. He also urged them to promptly report any vandalism or theft attempt in the communities.
Related Articles
DMO resumes FGN savings bond offer
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the resumption of the FGN savings bond offer, four months after its suspension. The FGN savings bond offer, which is issued by the DMO on behalf of the Federal Government, is targeted at retail investors and includes a guaranteed interest payment. The offer, which was slated for April […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Improved macro-economy boosts VAT, CIT revenue
Analysts at CSL Research have attributed the growth recorded in total Value Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) collections in the first nine months of this year to “improved economic activities.” They stated this while reacting to the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) latest published data on the revenue generated from both VAT […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NGX Group retains ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification
Following the annual Information Security Management System (ISMS) audit by the British Standard Institute (BSI), Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and its subsidiaries has retained their ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. This marks the 7th consecutive year that the Group will hold this certification since it was first received in 2015. The re-certification followed a thorough independent […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)