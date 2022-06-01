NCC harps on telecoms infrastructures protection

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has emphasised on the need for the grassroots consumers to protect the telecoms instruments. The Commission said vandalism of telecoms infrastructures has continued to be the major challenge to the development of the sector, noting that about 40 cases of vandalism are reported daily. To curb the menace, the Commission called on all stakeholder at the grassroots to join hands towards the protection of the infrastructures. The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Danbatta, made the call during a telecom consumer village square dialogue with the theme: ‘Protection of Telecoms Infrastructure for Improved Quality of Service: The Role of Residents,’ recently organised by the Commission in Kano. The EVC, represented by the NCC’s Director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity Department, Bako Wakili, said the Commission was sensitising the public on the need for communities to own up the infrastructures. He said vandalism of telecoms infrastructures reduces the quality of service as well as coverage area, leading to dead spots on the network, which result in poor quality of service. He added that investors are discouraged to invest in Nigeria due to the rate of vandalism being recorded daily. The NCC Zonal Controller Kano, Malam Shu’aibu Swade, informed that the Commission embarked on the sensitisation to seek communities’ cooperation in protecting and guarding telecoms structures for improved quality services. He further tasked the residents to take charge of the infrastructures for their own benefit and always allow installation of equipment and maintenance and or repairs on sites by technical staff of service providers for quality telecom service delivery. He also urged them to promptly report any vandalism or theft attempt in the communities.

