NCC inaugurates campaign against telecoms infrastructure vandalism

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has launched a grassroots campaign against vandalism of telecoms infrastructure. The campaign, launched at Centenary Hall, Ake, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was tagged “Village Square Dialogue” At the event, the Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management), NCC, Adeleke Adewolu, tasked residents to protect the telecoms infrastructure, saying it is to their advantage. Speaking on the theme of the programme: “Protection of Telecoms Infrastructure for Improved Quality of Service: The Role of Residents,” Adewolu reiterated that it was the responsibility of residents to protect the telecoms infrastructure for their own benefit. He said the agency launched the sensitisation programme to involve the people at the grassroots in the protection of the infrastructure being the custodians of the equipment.

“One of the most important responsibilities of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is to protect consumers’ interests. To do this effectively, we articulated a PIE Mandate, which enables us to protect, inform and educate consumers of telecoms services wherever they may be in Nigeria.

“We use several mediums for this, one of the most important of which are our outreach events such as the Telecoms Consumer Parliaments, Telecoms Consumer Town Hall Meetings, Online engagement media, and Consumer Conversations with various strategic segments of telecoms consumers such as professionals, students, markets, etc. “We recently reviewed these engagements and felt the need to organise a village square dialogue with telecommunications subscribers and other esteemed stakeholders of the telecoms industry so that we can engage with consumers at the grassroots to resolve their challenges, and to provide them with relevant information on issues affecting the seamless operations of our very dynamic industry.

“We can all assist to ensure the protection of telecoms infrastructure and preserve the capacity of these infrastructure to continue to provide us with life-supporting services. “As we all know, telecoms services have long been recognised as the easiest and cheapest means of meeting critical socio-economic needs such as education, financial inclusion, economic empowerment and deepening social interactions,” he added. He therefore charged them to always report any vandalism attempt to the security agents, noting that the residents who are the subscribers would be majorly affected if the infra-structure is vandalised.

“Issues like hostile communities, theft of diesel, batteries and power generators, digging up fibre lines, sealing/ locking-up of Base Transceiver Station (BTS) sites and such other illegal activities must be tackled decisively by all of us. “I therefore urge you all to please see telecoms infrastructure as your own, and to protect them as communal property.

Anybody that tampers with telecoms infrastructure is tampering with your future and the future of your children – they should be resisted and reported.” Also, the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Efosa Idehen, urged the telecoms subscribers to lodge their complaints on their networks if they do not enjoy the services they pay for. He said the Agency would intervene and institute legal action on behalf of the consumers if their rights are violated by the telecoms company. According to him, issues like unsolicited messages, unclear voice, interrupted services should be reported to the Agency for prompt action against the erring company. On infrastructure vandalism, Idehen hinted that the Agency had been working with the National Assembly on legal framework to sanction culprits.

 

