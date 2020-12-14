NCC inaugurates N40m Professorial Chairs in UI, ATBU

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has instituted and endowed Professorial Chairs to the tune of N40 million in two more Nigerian universities.

The universities are the University of Ibadan, Oyo State and the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State. They were, however, endowed with N20 million each over the next two years to embark on massive research to promote innovation that would drive socio-economic development in the country.

In a statement by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, the gesture was in line with the Commission’s ongoing initiative to ensure a sustainable telecommunications industry that would be responsive to global technological changes as well as national consumer preferences.

Speaking during an award and signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the two universities in Abuja, NCC’s Executive Vice-Chairman, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, who was represented by the commission’s Director of Legal and Regulatory Services, Josephine Amuwa, said the move was in continuation of NCC’s initiative aimed at strengthening the telecommunications industry to continuously contribute to national development.

Danbatta explained that the initiative was in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020– 2030already unveiled by the Federal Government in 2019 with a mission of building a nation where digital innovation and entrepreneurship would create value and prosperity for all.

He said: “The Commission’s engagement with the academia, therefore, is to ensure that there is an application of knowledge generated in the tertiary institutions in the telecommunications industry.

“The endowment of Professorial Chairs in Universities is one of the initiatives to support the Academia in focus research areas in ICT and contribute to the advancements in emerging technologies.”

Earlier, in his welcome address, NCC’s Director, Research and Development, Dr. Henry Nkemadu, said the new professorial chair endowment would further demonstrates NCC’s conviction that the academia was a key driver to innovation in all spheres of human endeavour with specific reference to ideas, inventions and prototype development for improving the level of productivity and efficiency in the industry.

