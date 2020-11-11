NCC intensifies consultation for 5G deployment in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said it has intensified consultation for the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Technology in Nigeria. NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, in a statement said that a Draft Consultation Document on the Deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) had been developed to drive the policy.

Adinde noted that the draft consultation document was to educate the public on the benefits of the technology before its final deployment across the country. According to him, NCC had approved the trial of the technology in 2019 in selected locations within the country in collaboration with an operator. “The draft consultation document for deployment of the 5G in Nigeria has been produced and uploaded on the commission’s official website.

“This document defines the implementation plan for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria. It provides a background into the benefits of 5G technology and outlines the commission’s plans and strategies for a successful implementation of 5G in Nigeria.

It presents guidelines for the relevant areas of the technology and the expectations of the commission from the operators. This plan takes into account the expectations of all the stakeholders in the communications industry in Nigeria.

“The trial, among others, was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present. The commission also has an on-going engagement with the academia while at the same time funding 5G related research projects.

