NCC intimates judiciary with issues in emerging technologies for proper adjudication

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has convened a meeting of judges and lawyers to intimate them with emerging technologies for them to be abreast of legal issues for proper adjudication. At the 2022 annual workshop for judges on legal issues in telecommunications held in Lagos, the executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, said it became necessary for the Commission to get the judiciary familiar with issues in the emerging technologies which call for new legal actions that might not be in the law of the land.

Danbatta said the increased reliance on telecoms as well as the growth experienced in the sector has introduced some issues such as own-ership of online content and materials, which requires legal connotation to be discussed by legal experts. According

to him, the workshop would deepen the digital knowledge of judges and judicial officers.

