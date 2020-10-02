NCC lifts suspension on spectrum trading

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has lifted the suspension on Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG), a framework which allows telecom operators to trade unused spectrum among themselves. The guidelines, which came into force in 2018, was suspended by the telecoms regulator earlier this year to allow for fresh guidelines that would make it more flexible for operators to trade on, in line with the new National Broadband Plan (2020-2025).

However, NCC, in a statement released yesterday, said the lifting of the suspension followed deliberations on the subject by the Board of NCC at its Special Board Meeting, which was held recently. “The board was satisfied that, given the state of the consultation, it was possible to lift the suspension of the STG pending the conclusion of the review,” NCC said in a public notice signed by its Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde.

“Accordingly, the board resolved that the suspension of the STG be lifted and that relevant stakeholders continue to operate the STG while a new/revised STG is finalised in consultation with the industry,” Adinde added. The commission had, in a statement issued on May 27, 2020, announced the suspension of STG 2018 for the Nigerian telecommunications industry and informed all licensed telecoms operators, prospective investors, industry stakeholders and the general public of the regulatory decision.

