NCC: Mobile technology crashes cyber café users to 0.2%

The number may further decrease with the rate at which subscribers use their mobile phone

 

With the arrival of mobile technology, the number of Nigerians using cybercafés has reduced to 0.2 per cent, while private business subscription rises to seven per cent as other users are 0.8 per cent.

 

This was revealed by statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in its Subscriber/Network Data Report showing where the internet is used in Nigeria. It projected that the number may further decrease with the rate at which subscribers, especially the youths, use their mobile phones for online activities.

 

The statistics showed that about 91 per cent of Nigerians now use internet at home, while only nine per cent use it in office and other public places. The activities of the cyber crimes have also increased the rate of internet usage in Nigeria by the youths who engage in various activities.

 

The report revealed that public libraries in the country were the least place where the internet is used in Nigeria with just 0.014 per cent, followed by public security. It is stated that many schools have not been able to set up e-library, making the internet us age low in academic environment, while the facilities for internet are not procured in many public libraries.

 

According to the NCC subscriber matrix, schools and research institutions subscription is – 0.2 per cent, while that by the military is 0.03 per cent, just as that by multinationals is 0.14 per cent, falling below that of hospitals and medical research at 0.25 per cent.

 

The report, which was prepared by the Policy Competition and Economic Analysis Department of NCC, showed that more non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the country used the internet with a subscription of 0.19 per cent as against 0.5 per cent by government.

 

It was also revealed that the total number of Internet users that connected through Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the six geopolitical zones in 2021 was 294,257, a 14.5 per cent increase from the 257,085 recorded as at December, 2020.

 

In the breakdown, South-West had the highest number of Internet users in December 2020 with 223,036 users, indicating 76 per cent of the total subscriptions while the North-Central had 18 per cent with 52,505 users and the South-East had 0.05 per cent, which was the least of all the regions with 166 users.

 

The South-South had six per cent with 16,652 users, North-West had 0.3 per cent with 866 users and the North-East had 0.22 per cent with 667 users. In 2021, the number of those using internet on their phones increased as they were said to have dominated data usage in Nigeria.

 

As of January 2021, Nigeria registered approximately 104 million active internet users, which corresponds to about half of the total population. In the same year, the number of online buyers in Nigeria was at about 76.7 million.

 

Nigeria’s total population amounts to 206 million and the internet penetration is at about 46 per cent. NCC stated that the larger percentage of the service provisions were available in Lagos and Abuja because the population in those places are high and the demand

 

 

